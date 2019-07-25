Florida-based RV business coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City documents show an RV business is in the works for the north side of Tyler.
Jon Ferrando, president and CEO of RV Retailer, which is based out of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, has applied for a zoning change request in the 10900 block of US 69, north of Tyler.
According to the request, the property sits on .52-acre in the city limits and 20 acres outside the city limits. The request states the property is being purchased for the future use of an RV dealership, which will have a service center, showroom, and sales facility.
The zone change request is to allow a building which was used for floral retail to be used for RV sales, while the other buildings are being constructed.
According to a company press release, RV Retailer has 17 stores in Texas, Florida, New York, and Iowa with over $900 million in annual revenue.
KLTV has reached out to Ferrando for comment.
The Tyler Planning & Zoning committee will address the request at its Aug. 6 meeting.
