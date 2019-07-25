East Texas woman convicted of torching home after breakup

East Texas woman convicted of torching home after breakup
Bridget Ebarb booking photo.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | July 25, 2019 at 7:40 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 7:44 AM

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KLTV) - A Rusk County woman has been convicted of torching a house during a domestic disturbance.

On Wednesday, it took a Caddo Parish, Louisiana jury 20 minutes to deliberate before returning a guilty verdict against 37-year-old Bridget Ebarb, of Henderson, Texas.

Prosecutors say Ebarb intentionally set fire to a mobile home in the 6800 block of West 70th Street in Shreveport on August 27, 2017.

The charge of simple arson carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison, a news release stated.

A sentencing hearing has been set for mid-August.

Ebarb was remanded to the Caddo Correctional Center following her conviction.

