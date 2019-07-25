East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We have the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
These are from the East Texas livestock report out of Crockett. Averages for all weight classes of both feeder steers and heifers ended between two and three dollars higher, compared to last week.
Slaughter cows and bulls’ numbers also finished higher, compared to last week. Buyer interest was strong at the market with brisk and competitive bidding on all weight classes.
Now to your hay news from the USDA weekly Texas hay report. It shows most hay classes sold steady with light to moderate movement across the state. Producers across the state are still cutting and baling. Despite this season's weather, many producers are still able to get several cuttings for their Coastal Bermuda.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local ag news, by clicking over to ETXAgNews.com.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.