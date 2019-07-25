Drug abuse prevention groups to discuss opioid misuse rate in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Coalition for Drug-Free Youth is partnering with area medical professionals to respond to the current opioid misuse rate in Gregg County.
The partnership is offering free education to the community by holding a public meeting Friday morning from 11 a.m. to noon at the Longview Public Library. CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center’s Internal Medicine residents will also be on hand to share information on several topics including the effects of opioids and other substances in Gregg County.
“There are many unanswered questions about the misuse of opioids in our community, and through this event, our citizens can be educated and equipped with answers,” CDFY Coordinator Whitney Pierce said.
Other topics included current prescribing rates with prescription drugs, opioid overdose signs, benefits of the medication, documentation of opioid overdoses in emergency rooms.
“Recognizing that Gregg County is part of the Health and Human Services in Region 4, where the rates are higher than the state of Texas with current, school-year and lifetime use of prescription drug misuse, confirms this subject is particularly important to address,” Pierce said.
