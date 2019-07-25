Angelina County sheriff: Deputy seriously injured, other driver killed in 2 vehicle wreck north of Zavalla

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Both lanes of US 69 South remain blocked north of Zavalla following this major crash, according to Rhonda Oaks with TxDOT. Traffic control is being set up and traffic will flow via pilot car soon. Traffic control will remain in place for part of this evening. Prepare for delays.
One person has died in a two-vehicle wreck involving an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit that occurred just north of Zavalla on U.S. Highway 69 north Thursday afternoon.
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches, who is at the scene, confirmed that one of his deputies was involved in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Highway 69. He said they are bringing in a medical helicopter to airlift the deputy to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
“He’s in bad shape,” Sanches said.
Sanches said that the driver of the other vehicle died in the wreck.
Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of transportation, said the wreck occurred on Highway 69 near FM 1818.
“Traffic is blocked,” Oaks said in a traffic alert. “Prepare for delays as this scene begins to clear.”
