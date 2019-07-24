Tyler City Council approves ordinance dealing with contaminated groundwater at old Carrier plant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council on Wednesday morning approved an ordinance prohibiting the use of groundwater at the old Carrier plant.
Hundreds of people worked at the site until operations were moved in 2013. During voluntary cleanup efforts, contaminants were discovered in the water beneath the land, according to city officials.
Officials said those contaminants are above human protective levels, which led to Wednesday’s action by the court.
The new ordinance means no drinking wells can be put on the property of the old Carrier plant.
The Municipal Setting Designation, or MSD law, governs the potability of groundwater and the requirements for getting rid of contaminants.
The next step would be for private well owners who live within five miles to be notified. More than 460 properties have been identified for notification, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
