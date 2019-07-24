Trane Manufacturing to hold ribbon-cutting, tour of remodeled Tyler facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trane Manufacturing will unveil its remodeled facility and announce community investments on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
The event begins at 9 a.m. Thursday in the remodeled product showcase with remarks from company officials, including Vice President of Operations Ted Crabtree, Plant Manager Robert Rivers and local dignitaries.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will include grant presentations to the Discovery Science Center, Chapel Hill Career Center and Technical Education’s brazing program and the Whitehouse Independent School District.
The ribbon-cutting will be followed by a tour of the Trane Tyler Manufacturing Facility, Showroom and Dealer Diagnostics Center at 9:30 a.m. at 6200 Troup Hwy.
Crabtree said the work to remodel the building — which is used for education and training — was extensive.
“What we did do is reuse all the building steel, the concrete slab and the existing roof structure. That saved a substantial amount of money but by doing this we were able to increase the efficiency substantially in the building,” Crabtree said.
Trane is calling it a celebration of its business, social and environmental sustainability.
