Sheriff: Henderson County deputy shot, suspect on run

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Henderson County are involved in a manhunt for the suspect who shot a deputy early Wednesday morning.
Around 3:00 a.m., a pursuit began after a motorcycle driver failed to stop for a deputy.
According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, shots were exchanged in an altercation after the chase ended.
The unidentified deputy was shot at least once in their bulletproof vest, but is expected to be okay.
Right now, deputies are searching for the suspect along County Road 4117 in Berryville.
Additional details were not immediately available.
