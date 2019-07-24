Reward now offered in elderly Gilmer man’s disappearance

GILMER, TX (KLTV) - Upshur County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the location of a missing man from Gilmer.
According to Gilmer police, 75-year old Alwin Albright walked away from his residence at the Gates Apartments located at 700 East Scott Street. Family and police confirm Albright has been missing for around a month.
He is 5′10″ and 250 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans when he walked away from the apartment complex, police said.
Police said Albright has medical problems that require medication and all his medication was left at his apartment.
Gilmer police said it is imperative that they locate Albright as soon as possible. If you have seen him, you are asked to contact the Gilmer Police Department at 903-843-5545 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-396-3351
