One person airlifted after Morris County truck explodes

MORRIS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an explosion at an East Texas petroleum business.
It happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday at WOI Petroleum Incorporated, at 654 Highway 259 north of Daingerfield.
Witnesses told first responders there was a thunderous boom coming from the area of WOI petroleum.
The burned-out shell of a truck, forklift, and another vehicle and paint peeled off a nearby tank show the intensity of the fire.
“We received a call of an explosion here at WOI. One person was injured and airlifted to the hospital. They took that person, employee, by private vehicle, met up with an ambulance, and then he was airlifted to the hospital,” says Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin.
Daingerfield fire and police responded as well as the Morris County Sheriff’s Office to a truck that was burning furiously.
According to the sheriff's office, witnesses say the truck exploded as it was being refueled.
Something happened that created a spark, and firefighters say the truck was a roaring blaze when they arrived.
"There was a fire on the truck and then it was an explosion. Right now the cause of the blaze is unknown,' Martin says.
The state fire marshal’s office has been notified to come in to investigate the explosion.
The condition of the injured man has not been released.
