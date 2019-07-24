Wednesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice. High 87

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A nice start with fair skies and temperatures dropping into the 60s this morning. The beautiful weather continues today with lots of sunshine and a light northeasterly breeze. High temperatures this afternoon will once again reach the upper 80s with low humidity. More sunshine is in the forecast through the end of the work week. Winds will gradually turn back to the southeast by Friday which means the humidity begins to rise by the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for tomorrow but return to the lower 90s for Friday. Slight chances for rain return this weekend. Deep East Texas could see a few isolated showers on Saturday with the chance increasing a little bit for the rest of East Texas Sunday. Better chances for rain will be in the forecast for the beginning of next week.