It’s back! Tyler’s splash pad at Bergfeld Park ready for fun

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler held a ribbon-cutting grand opening for Splasher the Dolphin on Tuesday evening, and area children joined in the fun at Bergfield Park. The splash pad upgrades have been eight years in the making according to park officials, as part of the third phase of the parks and rec master plan. The famous Dolphin, Splasher is over 50 years old and its name was part of a contest.
“Back in the 60′s there was a contest and some kids were asked to come up with a name and, yeah, a couple of girls came up with the name “Splasher” and they won and they won several tickets to a local movie theater actually,” Tyler Parks and Rec Manager Leanne Robinette said.
As part of the renovations, Splasher was moved a little South from Broadway for safety reasons and out of the water to slow wear and tear. An addition was a new Bergfeld Park sign near the splash pad.
