It’s back! Tyler’s splash pad at Bergfeld Park ready for fun

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler held a ribbon-cutting grand opening for Splasher the Dolphin on Tuesday evening, and area children joined in the fun at Bergfield Park. The splash pad upgrades have been eight years in the making according to park officials, as part of the third phase of the parks and rec master plan. The famous Dolphin, Splasher is over 50 years old and its name was part of a contest.