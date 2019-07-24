Hunt County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in shooting had hatchet when he confronted officers

HUNT COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - A man who allegedly shot a woman at a home in Tawakoni was arrested after he confronted law enforcement officers while he had a hatchet in his hand, according to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 2:50 a.m. Wednesday morning about shots being fired inside a home in the 3700 block of FM 2649. The caller also said a woman had possibly been shot.
HCSO deputies arrived at the scene within minutes, and they set up a perimeter around the house. The law enforcement officers at the scene tried to communicate with the people inside the house, but they didn’t have any luck.
The deputies heard what sounded like hammering and glass breaking from inside the house, the press release stated.
Later, the suspect climbed out a side window and confronted HCSO deputies and a West Tawakoni police officer, the press release stated. At the time, he allegedly had a hatchet in his hand.
“The suspect refused to drop the weapon and a Taser was deployed,” the press release stated. “The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.”
The female victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries she received in the incident, the press release stated. The woman’s condition is not known at this time.
“My prayers are with the victim today that she has a speedy recovery for the injuries she sustained,” Hunt County Sheriff Randy Weeks said in the press release. “I want to commend all the Deputy’s that were out there this morning as well as the West Tawakoni Police Department for the assistance. These officers reacted exemplary faced with a very dangerous situation.”
