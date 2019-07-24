East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Plentiful sunshine expected here in East Texas through Saturday. Low temperatures will remain below normal through Saturday as well. High temperatures should slowly warm into the lower 90s by Friday afternoon and then stay in the lower 90s for several days. These temperatures are below normal for this time of year. One thing that you will notice as we head into the weekend is that the humidity is expected to slowly rise as well. More humidity and a bit more warmth are in the forecast through early next week. Rain chances return on Sunday and Monday with chances being just 20%. A bit better chance on Tuesday, but only to 30%, then back to a 20% on Wednesday.