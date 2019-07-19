East Texas Ag News: Texas citrus production down this year

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Harvest just wrapped up for citrus growers here in Texas. Now, we’re finding out this year’s growing season showed production down more than 20 percent. That’s according to a horticulturist with the texas a&m agrilife extension service. Production for the 20-17, 20-18 season yielded more than 8-million boxes of grapefruit and oranges. This year’s season was down with fewer than 7 million boxes. Grapefruit makes up about 70 percent of citrus production in texas, while the rest is from oranges. Conditions in may 20-18 showed promise for strong yields this season, but mother nature didn’t cooperate. It turned dry and then wet at inopportune times during the season.
