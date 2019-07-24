City of Tyler says no to scooter rideshare program on public streets, sidewalks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A scooter rideshare program being proposed for the City of Tyler has been voted down but not necessarily out.
The Tyler City Council on Wednesday revisited the scooter program first brought up in April. The council made a motion to prohibit the scooters on public streets and sidewalks.
Though, Mayor Martin Heines said he’d like to see the program get started. He suggested a slower rollout and that a "good starting point” would be for area colleges and universities to try them out first.
Blue Duck Scooters approached Tyler officials in March for permission to place dozens of rentable, motor-assisted scooters around town. Customers would pay to rent the scooter and then leave it at the end of their route to be picked up later by Blue Duck employees.
These scooters run about 20 mph. The proposed operation times would be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and users would need to have a valid drivers license.
Concerns brought up during Wednesday’s council meeting include, safety, clutter and liability.
A representative with Blue Duck Scooters told council members they can lower the speed to 10 mph and that, "ultimately there are so many solutions around these concerns.”
Councilman Don Warren told the scooter company’s vice president not to leave the meeting discouraged because the city plans to encourage college campuses to participate in the program first.
Mayor says he’d like staff to encourage entities like UT Tyler to try the scooters out first. Calls it a “good starting point.”
