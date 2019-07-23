Tyler police investigating Dollar Tree robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Police arrested a suspect for a robbery that occurred at the Dollar Tree store at 3825 Hwy 64 West, just before 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Michael Jacob Pierce, 23, came in the Dollar Tree under the pretense of trying to get re-hired according to the store manager. The manager was familiar with Pierce as a former employee of the store.
After discussing employment, the manager told Pierce she would give him a ride if he wanted to wait. The manager then opened the safe, Pierce pushed her to the ground and stole the cash inside the safe.
Pierce fled on foot wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. Officers located Pierce and the stolen cash shortly after 2:00 p.m. at 1007 NNW Loop 323. Pierce was placed under arrest for the robbery and transported to Smith County Jail.
