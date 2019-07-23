Tatum man pleads guilty in sex assault case

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Tatum man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman while holding a machete to her throat.
Judicial records show 27-year-old Tyler Ray Pilkington received 10 years of deferred adjudication for an aggravated sexual assault charge. Pilkington also must register as a sex offender for life.
Pilkington was arrested in December 2017 after he reportedly forced a woman to have sex with her while holding a machete to her throat.
Pilkington was originally arrested on the charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault. According to judicial records, the aggravated assault charge against Pilkington had been dropped.
The agreement was reached at the victim’s request, according to special prosecutor Richard Hulburt. He said the agreement keeps Pilkington from having contact with the victim.
Hulburt was appointed attorney pro-tem for the case after the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case. Pilkington’s father was a contributor for the previous DA, so the office had to do so.
