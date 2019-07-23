Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects who assaulted store clerk, left without paying

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people who left a store without paying and assaulted the clerk who tried to stop them.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, on July 15, two people committed a robbery at the Race Runner convenience store located at 22046 Hwy 155 near Lake Palestine.
The two individuals entered the store and collected several purses and clothing items valued at just over $230.00. Upon checking out their card was declined and the individuals left the store with the items without paying.
The clerk attempted to stop the individuals and was assaulted as the two were getting into a silver pickup truck.
The sheriff’s office said it is believed the individuals live in the area.
If you know these individuals or have any information in reference to the robbery please contact Detective Sherman Dollison with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-590-2968.
