East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Now that the cold front has moved through, much nicer and cooler weather is upon us. Lows in the 60s starting on Wednesday morning and highs staying in the upper 80s through Thursday. The weather will return to a more summer-like pattern late this weekend, but until then, below normal temperatures and not as humid conditions are expected. Tomorrow, we start out partly to mostly cloudy and then become sunny during the afternoon hours. Lots of sunshine is expected through Friday. Partly Cloudy skies over the weekend with a slight chance for a few PM showers/thundershowers will return to the forecast. Enjoy!!!