New UIL rule in Texas requires school band students undergo physical exams

(KLTV) - Many East Texas students will be marching to the doctor ahead of the 2019-20 school year, after a new rule from the University Interscholastic League (UIL) requires physical exams for students in school marching bands across the state.
Band students are required to carry a variety of instruments, some of which are much heavier than others (the baritone, trombone, or sousaphone), in excessive heat during summer marching practice. Doctors want to make sure students are healthy enough to participate, no matter which instrument they carry.
The new rule applies to marching band members entering the first and third years of high school.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux stopped by Kilgore High School to visit with students and band directors about the requirement.
