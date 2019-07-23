EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another warm start with temperatures in the 70s. Clouds will be clearing early today with mostly sunny skies this afternoon and high temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 80s. North winds today will gust up to 12-15 mph at times. These north winds also bring in drier air so not only will the temperatures be cooler over the next few days but the humidity will be much lower as well. Mostly sunny skies for the next several day and the cooler than average temperatures look to stick around through the end of the work week. High temperatures in the 80s are expected tomorrow and Thursday. Then, temperatures warm into the lower 90s headed into the weekend as humidity begins to rise again. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast by Sunday and Monday of next week.