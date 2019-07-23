Longview’s John King named president of Texas High School Football Coaches Association

The Texas High School Coaches Association was formally organized on November 28, 1930 with 28 members and was called the Texas High School Football Coaches Association. The first big step for THSCA was in 1933, when the organization sponsored the first coaching school held in San Antonio and had 65 coaches in attendance. In 1935, the association inaugurated the North and South All-Star Football Game. In 1941, the association dropped the word “football” from its title and opened its doors to all secondary school coaches. This move paved the way for the addition of the All-Star basketball game in 1946. The THSCA has grown from 28 members to over 22,000 making it the largest organization of its kind in the world.