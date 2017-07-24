Longview Christian Heritage Sentinels

July 23, 2019 at 6:21 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 6:21 PM

Head Coach: Josh Bragdon

District: TAPPS District Division 6 Man Division II District 1

2018 Record: 5-6/1-3 district

Returning starters: O: 3 D: 3

  • QB /LB sophomore Trey Stone
  • WR Corvin Withrow

Notes: The team’s passing game should be strong this year

Schedule:

8/30 vs. Chester @ Christian Heritage High School - 7 p.m.

9/6 vs. Fruitvale @ Christian Heritage High School - 7 p.m.

9/19 vs. Fannindel @ Christian Heritage High School - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs. Garland Christian Academy @ Garland Christian Academy - 7:39 p.m.

9/28 vs. Tyler HEAT @ Christian Heritage High School - 2 p.m.

10/4 vs. Leveretts Chapel @ Leveretts Chapel - 7:30 p.m.

10/11 vs. Harvest Christian @ Harvest Christian 7:30 p.m.

