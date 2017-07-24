Longview Christian Heritage Sentinels

Head Coach: Josh Bragdon
District: TAPPS District Division 6 Man Division II District 1
School Colors:
Stadium Address:
2018 Record: 5-6/1-3 district
Returning starters: O: 3 D: 3
Players to Watch:
- QB /LB sophomore Trey Stone
- WR Corvin Withrow
Notes: The team’s passing game should be strong this year
Schedule:
8/30 vs. Chester @ Christian Heritage High School - 7 p.m.
9/6 vs. Fruitvale @ Christian Heritage High School - 7 p.m.
9/19 vs. Fannindel @ Christian Heritage High School - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs. Garland Christian Academy @ Garland Christian Academy - 7:39 p.m.
9/28 vs. Tyler HEAT @ Christian Heritage High School - 2 p.m.
10/4 vs. Leveretts Chapel @ Leveretts Chapel - 7:30 p.m.
10/11 vs. Harvest Christian @ Harvest Christian 7:30 p.m.
