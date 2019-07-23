East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies are expected to clear this evening and tonight and stay clear for the next several days. Temperatures should be well below normal through Friday, warming a bit over the weekend...but still below normal. Rain chances are zero through Saturday, then just a slight chance beginning on Sunday and continuing through Tuesday of next week. Lows should remain in the 60s through Friday and highs in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday before warming into the lower 90s. High Temperatures in the middle 90s begins early next week, so back to normal July temperatures.