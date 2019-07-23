East Texas Ag News: Should you aerate your pond?

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) -Taking a look at reasons why you may want to consider aerating your pond.
This is generally considered a good practice because it can lower your risk of fish dying off from a turnover. It can also increase the carrying capacity of your pond.
But it may not be for everyone. A county extension agent in Angelina County says it’s not necessary for a well-managed pond. We’re told these ponds will rarely see low enough oxygen levels to cause a concern.
If you are interested in aerating your pond, you may want to consider using one of these common aeration systems. This includes mechanical aeration. These can be an emergency measure with something as simple as a tractor pto-driven paddle wheel.
Other electrical models may pump air into the water similar to an aquarium.
The most common system is a water pump that pulls water near the surface and spray it into the air to oxygenate the water as it falls back in.
