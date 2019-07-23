$4,600,000 donation helps fund Mission: H.P.V Cancer-free Texas

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - With the help of a $4.6 million check, the American Cancer Society will start a new campaign that aims to increase the number of children who receive the H.P.V vaccine.
It’s a vaccine that doctors say actually prevents certain types of cancer.
“When you are 23 and you get that sort of news and you hear the word cancer, it’s obviously shocking and completely scary,” Susan says.
Susan was told by her gynecologist that pre-cancerous cells were growing on her cervix, caused by the sexually transmitted infection known as the human papillomavirus virus, or H.P.V.
“All I could think about was, oh my God, I’m a terrible person, and the reality of the situation is, is that in my lifetime at 23 years old, I had only had one serious boyfriend so it wasn’t like I was promiscuous,” Susan says.
It’s a common misconception doctors say parents tend to fixate on.
“If parents are concerned that they are going to be sexually active, it’s probably not going to be because they did or didn’t get an H.P.V. vaccine because this vaccine doesn’t protect them against any of the other S.T.D.’s or pregnancy,” Family Physician Dr. Janey Hurley says.
It is estimated that more than 8 out of 10 people will get H.P.V at some point and there is no way of knowing that infection will lead to cancer.
But approximately 3,070 Texans are diagnosed with cancer caused by H.P.V.
And that infection causes up to six different types of cancers including cervical and throat cancer.
“We have a shot that prevents cancer, 6 types, that’s what’s critical about this, as a chief cancer fighter in Texas and across the south region, we have that opportunity and all we need to do it get kids vaccinated,” American Cancer Society Executive Vice President Jeff Fahlis says.
Fahlis says with the $4.6 million given to the society by Lyda Hill Philanthropies, the A.C.S. will begin a 3-year campaign project.
“To really try to reach the parents and answer any of those questions, create the awareness if they were not aware, but at the end of the day talk to your pediatrician, and get your kids vaccinated,” Fahlis says.
The end goal for the Miss: H.P.V Cancer free Texas is to have 80% of 13-year-old boys and girls in the 26-county North Texas region, fully vaccinated with the H.P.V. vaccine by 2026.
According to the American Cancer Society, the H.P.V vaccination could prevent 90% of H.P.V cancers when given at the recommended age, but cancer protection can decrease as age increases.
