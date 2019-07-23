Cowboys poised to release WR Allen Hurns before start of training camp

DALLAS, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Cowboys are poised to release wide receiver Allen Hurns, just days before the start of training camp.
No official announcement has been made, but an article posted on the official Dallas Cowboys website hints at the team’s intentions. Hurns confirmed the news via text to a Cowboys sports writer.
The 27-year-old player joined the team in 2018. He previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Hurns suffered a memorable injury at the close of last season when he broke his fibula. He has since been working to recover from that injury.
