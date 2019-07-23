Council votes on ordinance dealing with contaminated groundwater at old Carrier plant

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - When one of Tyler’s largest manufacturers closed its doors, it left behind more than just bitter feelings.
On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council will consider an ordinance regarding contaminated groundwater at the old Carrier plant in order to protect public health.
Outside the old Carrier manufacturing building, there’s a sign advertising available space. Hundreds of people worked at the site until operations were moved in 2013. During voluntary cleanup efforts, something was discovered in the water beneath the land, according to city officials.
“They’ve got a former site there," said Paul Neuhaus with the city of Tyler. “They did manufacturing there for years and years, and they discovered they had some releases."
Contaminants that city officials said are above human protective levels – making way for action by the council
“This is part of a municipal setting designation," said Neuhaus.
The Municipal Setting Designation, or MSD, law governs the potability of groundwater and the requirements for getting rid of contaminants. "What we’re doing is putting an ordinance that says, 'hey, you can’t put in a groundwater well in this area,” said Neuhaus.
Once adopted by the council, the ordinance would prohibit the use of the groundwater beneath the 37-acre site for drinking, bathing, and cooking.
“The Municipal Setting Designation is a key to providing and protecting and limits the use of this groundwater. And says we can’t put any drinking water wells into it,” said Neuhaus.
The next step would be for private well owners who live within five miles to be notified. More than 460 properties have been identified for notification, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
“This is a process that speeds things up and allows the site to continue to be used for, in this case, warehousing,” said Neuhaus.
The Tyler City Council is expected to take action on the groundwater ordinance during its meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
