City of Tyler to begin water meter audit and rehabilitation program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Released by the City of Tyler Communications Office:
Tyler Water Utilities (TWU), will begin a water meter audit and rehabilitation program in conjunction with Aqua-Metric beginning Monday, July 29 and continuing throughout the summer months. The focus area of this initial program will be the southeast quadrant of the City, bounded by the City limits to the East and South, and approximately Fifth Street to the North and New Copeland Road to the West.
The technicians will be in clearly marked vehicles displaying either the City of Tyler or the Aqua-Metric logo and will not need access inside residences or businesses. Technicians will notify residents when they arrive and the entire process should not take more than 15 to 20 minutes.
