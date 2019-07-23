Camp V Tyler requests Smith County have presence at planned veterans support facility

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A one-stop shop for East Texas veterans continues to grow before it even opens. Representatives with Camp V Tyler went before the Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning.
They’re asking the county to have a presence on the campus.
“What we’re trying to do is extend what they’re doing," said Bob Turner with Camp V Tyler. “We have a location out on Front Street and of course they have a veterans services office right here in Smith County, so all we’re trying to do is get them to extend that service down there on Front Street. It’s like a dual role."
County Judge Nathaniel Moran said it will require an investment of about $10,000 to cover rent and additional startup costs.
Several commissioners called it a small investment in comparison to the sacrifice made by those who serve.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.