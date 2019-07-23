Alba man carves out new purpose in life after ATV accident left him blind

ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - A young man in Alba is not letting a traumatic life event keep him from following in his late grandfather’s footsteps.
Josh Hass is an Alba-Golden High School graduate and current Tyler Junior College student. An ATV accident at the age of 14 left him completely blind, but that didn’t stop him from taking up wood working “to stay busy.”
He is now selling his projects on Etsy and Facebook, both pages called Blind Guy Wood Works.
KLTV 7′s Brionna Rivers stopped by Hass’ workshop to see what he was carving out.
