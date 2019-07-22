Webxtra: Three-vehicle wreck involves garbage truck in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -The Longview Police are sorting out the details of a three-vehicle crash that involved a garbage truck.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Judson and Hawkins where one vehicle tried to squeeze between two others and didn’t clear the southbound transition into traffic.
Jamey Boyum reports that a video from a nearby convenience store helped clarify the details.
A tow truck is at the scene clearing the truck that is unable to drive.
