WEBXTRA: Longview Lobos head coach speaks at 2019 THSCA meeting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - John King, the head coach of the defending 6A, Division II state champion Longview Lobos, was a featured speaker at the 2019 Texas High School Coaches Association meeting in Houston Monday.
King talked to a packed room full of coaches about what it takes to run the offense of a state championship team.
After he spoke at the meeting, King stressed that there is no tried and true formula for success. He said that each coach has to look at what is best for him, his school’s football program, and his athletes.
The Lobos defeated Beaumont West Brook 35-34 in December to become the 2018 6A State Champions. It was the first time the school claimed the championship since 1937.
After some Texas high school football teams have fall camps, the scrimmage games will start in the middle of August. Red Zone coverage will kick of the last Friday in August, which marks the first week of the 2019 football season.
