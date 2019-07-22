Tyler police investigating gas station robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred early Monday morning.
According to police, at 4:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the Murphy USA gas/convenient store at 187 W. South Town Drive.
The clerk told police that two suspects, both black males, who had their faces covered entered the store with a hammer and crow bar.
Police said one suspect immediately went to the ATM machine while the other got the clerk away from the counter and put her on the ground. The two suspects then forced entry into the ATM machine gaining access to the cash inside. The suspects fled on foot from the store after obtaining the stolen cash.
Investigators were told by the Regional Manager of Murphy USA that this crime is similar to what had occurred in Lufkin and Houston on other dates.
Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.
