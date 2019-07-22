TTPD identifies man, woman killed in shooting

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) — The Texarkana Texas Police Department has released the names of two people found dead in a home late Sunday evening.
The victims have as Endsley Robinson III, 38, of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Patrice Danielle Williams, 34, of Texarkana, Texas.
It happened in a one-story, wood-frame house at Reading at Connella streets. Police got a call about the shooting at 10:43 p.m., police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said.
Detectives and crime scene technicians remain on scene investigating. Crews are working to get a search warrant for the home.
The bodies have been sent to Dallas for an autopsy. Detectives do not have a motive for the deaths as of yet.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.