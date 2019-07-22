New Legacy bike and hike trail is filled with Tyler history

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Very soon, one east Texas town will be celebrating health and happiness. It’s a new path Tyler is taking to encourage fitness and community.
The countdown is on to a better, healthier Tyler.
A four-and-a-half-mile long trail will be ‘officially’ open for business starting Monday July 22nd.
And although, this path is already a road very traveled, a celebration in store for its official grand opening.
The 10-foot-wide concrete trails run on the eastern and western sides of Old Jacksonville Highway; running underneath Toll 49 and continuing toward Flint.
It’s a $4.6 million project that’s filled with Tyler history, before runners and cyclists start their first mile, a sign reads, ‘This trail is situated on the Old Cotton Belt route. The trail line encouraged and supported the growth of east Texas including helping farmers convert to tomato crops after the peach industry was destroyed by plight.’
And now the new Legacy trails encourage that same growth for the city of Tyler.
The city of Tyler will be hosting the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new legacy trail on July 22nd 6:00 p.m.
Fitness enthusiasts will be meeting up at the Legacy trails trail head off Three Lakes Parkway.
