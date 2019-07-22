NetHealth finds no link between East Texas infant botulism cases

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - New information has been released regarding several cases of infant botulism in East Texas.
According to a follow-up investigation by the Northeast Texas Public Health District, the cases are in no way linked to each other.
The three cases are also not collectively considered to be an outbreak.
Three cases of infant botulism have been confirmed in East Texas with two being in Troup and one in Mineola. The Northeast Texas Public Health District is also awaiting results from testing on a possible fourth case in Tyler.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said they would continue investigating any future reports of potential cases.
