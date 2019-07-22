Monday’s Weather: Hot and humid with a chance for rain. High 95

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A warm, muggy start with a few clouds and even some patchy fog here and there. Temperatures are starting out in the 70s again. Another hot and humid afternoon is ahead for East Texas, but relief is in sight. Temperatures today will reach the mid 90s and feel like the triple digits, then a cold front will move through this afternoon and evening. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms along the front this afternoon and evening and behind the front, winds will turn to the north and gust up to 15 mph. These north winds will bring in cooler temperatures and lower humidity. That nice north breeze will stick with us through the middle of the week with high temperatures well below average in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Temperatures will gradually begin to rise by the end of the week and be back close to normal for this time of the year by the weekend.