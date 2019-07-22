Legendary NASA flight director Gene Kranz discusses Apollo 11, courage under fire

“Today is our time and our place. We’ll celebrate this day and what we do here forever. In the next half hour, we will land an American on the moon. The risks are very high. That is the nature of our work. We work long hours and have had some tough times. But we have mastered our work and now we are going to make this work pay off. You are a hell of a good team, one I am privileged to lead. I will stand behind every decision you will make. We came into this room as a team and we will leave as a team.”