Gun Barrel City police identify body found in woods in 2018

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gun Barrel City Police Department has identified the skeletal remains found in June 2018.
On June 28, 2018, a person passing through a wooded area behind a business in the 2200 block of West Main Street found an intact skeleton, according to Gun Barrel police. More than a year later, the police have identified the remains as Timothy Jay Shawley, of Mabank.
Gun Barrel police reported that Shawley’s remains showed no evidence of physical trauma and the cause of his death has also not been determined.
According to Gun Barrel police, Shawley was reported missing on March 21, 2018 by a personal friend who had not heard from him since March 16. The department was able to positively identify his remains through DNA testing and his missing person report.
At the time the body was found, Gun Barrel Police Chief Jeff Arnswald reported the body appeared to have been at the location for several months. It was found in a somewhat secluded area and was found without any identification. The remains were collected and sent to the University of North Texas Anthropology Laboratory for forensic analysis to be done.
Investigators with the Gun Barrel City Police Department continued to help determine the identity of the remains by looking through in an effort to narrow down the search. After obtaining the missing person report from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to find potential family member.
According to the Gun Barrel Police Department, DNA samples were collected from the family member and analyzed. Once the comparable analysis was completed, officials were able to determine the remains were of Shawley.
