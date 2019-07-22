East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A cold front is moving through portions of East Texas today and with this front, showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Gusty winds appear to be the biggest threat as these storms move through along with lightning/thunder and brief/heavy downpours. Much cooler air is expected to move into the area beginning tomorrow. Morning lows should drop into the middle 60s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings before warming back into the 70s. Highs should remain in the upper 80s through Thursday, then back into the 90s by Friday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected to begin on Tuesday afternoon and then continue through Friday before some clouds move in and slight chances for PM showers/thundershowers over the weekend.