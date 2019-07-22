East Texas World War II veteran turns 100

By Bob Hallmark | July 22, 2019 at 11:11 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 11:11 AM

ORE CITY, TEXAS (KLTV) - It was a celebration of a century of life for a member of the greatest generation.

Hundreds of friends and family turned out in Ore City on July 21 to wish a “Happy 100th Birthday” to Hosea McCain, affectionately know in town as “Grampa.”

A World War II army veteran, McCain is still active and loves to hunt, fish and garden.

He says the secret to a long and good life is simple:

“I never did drink. Didn’t smoke. That might have helped a little. Might not," McCain said. “I don’t even drink coffee. Do the best you can. Treat everybody right. I appreciate it and I love everybody that’s here.”

His family says he loves spending time with his many grandchildren and the many other that consider him Grampa.

