East Texas roadwork for the week of July 22

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the Week of July 22, 2019. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipmentfailure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
The Tyler District’s summer seal coat operations are in full swing. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention when traveling through these and all work zones. Here is the schedule as work continues through the weekend and for next week. The schedule is subject to change.
- Saturday – SH 322 from the Rusk County line to US 259 in Gregg County
- Sunday – FM 349 from SH 322 at Lakeport to SH 31 in Kilgore in Gregg County
- Monday – FM 2204 from FM 2276 east to SH 322 in Gregg County
- Tuesday/Wednesday – SH 42 from the Gregg County line south to FM 918 in New London/Rusk County
- Thursday – FM 2605 from FM 1845 in Longview west to the End of State Maintenance
- Friday – FM 2275 from US 271 in Gladewater to SH 300 in Longview
----------------------------------------
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to continue hot mix overlay operations on US 287N between SH 19 and Spur 324. Once complete, operations move to FM 322 from Loop 256 to FM 319 and will include base repairs. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
County Road 355 @ Wells Creek Bridge Replacement
- Limits: CR 355 @ Wells Creek - 3.6 miles & 3.7 miles south of US 79
- Contractor: Baker & Reid Co., LLC
- Cost: $607,852.40
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Current work includes rock riprap and drill shafts. The roadway is closed at Wells Creek for the duration of the project with no thru traffic allowed. Motorists must use alternate routes. The project consists of replacing the bridges and approaches, metal beam guard fence, grading, base and surface.
FM 2054 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of County Road 2802
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Road widening activities are being conducted. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The project is widening the roadway to 11-foot lanes each direction with 3-foot shoulders. It consists of widening the roadway, extending structures, replacing driveway pipes, sealcoat, surface mix, striping, and new roadway signage.
US 175 Widening Project - Phase III - Anderson County
· Limits: From 0.85 mile east of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $27.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Work continues in the eastbound lanes with hot mix base applications underway at various locations between CR 4236 and CR 300. Flex base operations are ongoing between Cemetery Rd. and CR 300. Other activities include backfilling at box culverts in the two southernmost lanes from Elm St. to Cemetery Rd; mulching and seeding in graded areas throughout the project limits; clear/grub, excavation, and installation and repair of SW3P items. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 287 Overlay Project
- Limits: From 0.154 miles south of SH 294 in Elkhart, south to the Anderson/Houston County line
- Contractor: Big Creek Construction
- Cost: $4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Closeout activities continue throughout the project limits. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The project consists of guard fence upgrades, base repair, mill & inlay, surface treatment, surface hot mix, and permanent striping.
US 287 Super 2 Project
- Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $6.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Current work includes excavation, embankment, installation of erosion control items on the south side of the roadway, cross structure extension, replacing driveway pipes, bridge work at Tanyard Creek on northbound side, and hot mix level up operations. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through portions of the project. The contract consists of base repair, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance crews plan to continue edge repair operations with work planned for FM 2064, FM 2750 and FM 747S. Rusk crews plan to perform edge repairs on FM 768. Expect lane closures withflaggers providing traffic control at all locations.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
US 69 Widening Project through Wells
· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $17.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Work is progressing with road construction and sidewalk activities being conducted on the east side of the roadway. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.
US 84 Restoration in Rusk
- Limits: From US 69 in Rusk to 0.46 miles east of SH 110
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is conducting drainage improvements along SH 110. Lane closures are expected. The project is placing roadway underdrain and repaving the roadway lane through town.
US 79 Widening Project
- Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is conducting roadway widening activities using daily lane closures and a pilot car. Expect delays on the corridor. The work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.
US 79 Rehabilitation Project
- Limits: From 0.16 mi east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. When work starts, a work zone speed limit of 60 mph will be in effect. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.
FM 343 Drainage Improvements
- Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles east of US 69
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $0.64 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Drainage improvements will continue. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.
SH 110, etc.
- Limits: Various roadways in Cherokee, Rusk, & Smith counties
- Contractor: Striping Technology, LP
- Cost: $491,833.83
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Motorists should expect daytime lane closures and delays as work progresses. The project consists of placing profiled edgeline markings on SH 322 in Rusk County and on FM 347 in Cherokee County. Profiled centerline and edgeline markings will be placed on SH 110 in Cherokee and Smith counties.
----------------------------------------
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct edge repairs on I-20 service roads at FM 2087. Pavement repairs continue on SH 135 at the Traffic Circle in Kilgore. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control
Gregg County construction projects updates:
I-20 WB Overlay Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 135
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $1.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is milling and inlaying the main lanes with asphalt. Expect alternating lane closures. The project includes mill and inlay, overlay and striping, and repairing concrete rail and metal beam guard fence. All lane closures will be at night.
FM 1252 Widening Project
- Limits: From a half-mile west of SH 135 to SH 135 at Liberty City
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD
- Cost: $739,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The project is widening FM 1252 with a center turn lane. Work includes cement treating base, widening, hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and striping.
FM 1844 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to SS 502 (Judson Road)
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Current work includes installing sedimentation control, extending culverts, edge widening, and replacing driveway pipe. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of widening FM 1844. Work will include widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.
----------------------------------------
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance and Special Jobs crews plan to continue mill and inlay operations on SH 31E in Murchison. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
SH 19, ETC.
- Limits: Various roadways in Henderson and Anderson counties
- Contractor: Striping Technology, L.P.
- Cost: $421,343.10
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Work is underway and motorists should expect slow-moving operations with lane closures and delays. The project consists of placing profiled centerline and edgeline markings on SH 19 in Henderson and Anderson counties. Profiled edgeline markings will also be placed on FM 315 in Henderson County and FM 323 in Anderson County.
SH 31 GCAA Fairgrounds
- Limits: Henderson County Fairgrounds Entrance
- Contractor: Encino Landscaping
- Cost: $144,985.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Work continues on the decorative walls, fencing, and plant beds. The Landscape Development Project, awarded through the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, consists of reconstructing a pipe entrance, decorative fencing, landscaping, irrigation, and lighting.
SH 334 Bridge Project
- Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (a mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)
- Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
- Cost: $41.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
Current work includes driving sheet pile and drill shaft operations. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. It consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.
SH 19 Widening Project III
· Limits: From FM 1615 south to 0.3 miles south of Coon Creek
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $4.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Work continues on erosion control items and closeout activities throughout the project limits with lane closures possible. The project consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.
----------------------------------------
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to continue overlay operations Monday with work on FM 2658 from FM 1251 to Mile Marker 300. For the remainder of the week, operations move to FM 1251 between FM 2658 and County Road 394. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
SH 149 Overlay Project
- Limits: From the Gregg County line south to the Panola County line
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $6.3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is repairing base failures on SH 43 just north of the SH 149 intersection. The project includes pavement repair, milling, hot mix overlay, bridge rail replacement, and installing new pavement markings.
FM 2658 Reconstruction Project
- Limits: From SH 43 to CR 2144
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is seeding side slopes and laying asphalt on driveways. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes scarifying and cement treatment of existing base, new flex base, two course surface treatment, and new pavement markings.
FM 840 Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315
- Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.
- Cost: $7.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
Work continues to extend culverts and place flex base in the lanes with most work occurring east of FM 1798. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. This project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.
US 79N Reconstruction
- Limits: From US 259 to CR 344
- Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $5.84 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The contractor is milling and laying asphalt. Expect lane closures with flaggers and pilot car conducting traffic control. The project consists of reconstructing the roadway from the US 259 intersection east to CR 344. Work will include milling, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, guardrails, and new pavement markings.
US 79S Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 225 to Loop 571
- Contractor: Foutsco Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $1.94 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
Work continues to install metal beam guard fence and drainage flumes. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of reconstructing the roadway from FM 225 to Loop 571. Work includes milling, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, guardrails, drainage improvements and new pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance and Special Jobs crews plan to seal FM 14 from I-20 to FM 16. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Smith County construction projects updates:
SH 31 Front Street Surfacing Project
- Limits: From W. Loop 323 to Broadway Ave.
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $3.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is conducting paving operations between Glenwood Blvd. and Broadway Ave. Work will be performed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The project consists of a 4 inch pavement mill and inlay using night-time lane closures.
Legacy Trails – Hike and Bike Trail Development
· Limits: West Trail: Three Lakes Pkwy to FM 2813; East Trail: Three Lake Pkwy to Cumberland Rd
· Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, Ltd.
· Cost: $4.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The project consists of constructing 4.4 miles of hike and bike trails in southwest Tyler. It includes the construction of parking lots, driveways, landscaping, pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and drainage structures along the 10-foot wide hike and bike trails.
Spur 248 Widening Project
· Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $8.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The project is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
Turn Lanes Project
· Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is scheduled to begin final cleanup operations. The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69 at Cumberland Rd., Independence Pl., Rice Rd., South Town Dr., and South Donnybrook Ave., and Grande Blvd. at Old Jacksonville Highway.
FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Roadway construction operations continue. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure.
I-20 Ramp Improvement Project
- Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $14.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor will continue performing retaining wall and frontage road construction on I-20. The project is constructing frontage roads and improving ramps.
SH 31 Resurfacing Project
- Limits: From FM 850 to FM 757
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is scheduled to complete final striping using daily lane closures. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in place. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The project consists of placing a ¾” Permeable Friction Course (PFC) and replacing the guard rail near FM 2908.
FM 2661 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 64
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $2.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor expects to perform pavement backfill operations. The work zone speed limit is 50 mph. The project is widening the existing road and making drainage improvements.
US 69 Overpass at FM 346
- Limits: At FM 346
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $16.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor plans to continue drainage work. A construction work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect for the project. The project is building a new bridge over FM 346.
Landscaping in Lindale and Troup
- Limits: US 69 in Lindale, and FM 13 and FM 1089 in Troup
- Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC
- Cost: $131,480.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
No work is scheduled on this project that consists of landscaping various locations in Lindale and Troup.
FM 2493 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $14.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022
Nighttime concrete pavement operations continue at the intersection of FM 346. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as work is conducted in the intersection. Expect daily lane closures implemented as necessary. The construction work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
CR 1113 & CR 2171 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: CR 1113 at Butler Creek and CR 2171 at Blackhawk Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $719,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Bridge construction will continue on CR 1113 at Butler Creek. A detour is in place during construction with the roadway closed to through traffic.
No work is scheduled on CR 2171/Willingham Rd. at Blackhawk Creek. The road is open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges with new structures.
Azalea Drive & Camellia Street Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $470,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is scheduled to continue bridge construction activities. The existing bridges are scheduled to be removed, and the inside lanes of Sunnybrook Drive are closed. Drivers are encouraged to use caution within the limits of these projects. The project replaces the existing bridges with new bridges.
FM 346/US 271 Safety Project
- Limits: From US 69 to FM 756, etc.
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $0.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
The contractor is conducting tree trimming operations and installing driveway drainage structures on FM 346. The project consists of safety upgrades.
FM 2015 Widening Project
- Limits: From I- 20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Crews continue to prepare the roadway for the final hot mix asphalt surface. Expect single lane traffic daily with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.
----------------------------------------
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to continue seal coat operations on FM 2965 before moving the work to the I-20 service roads west of FM 47 to the Kaufman County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
SH 64 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $9.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Current work to widen the roadway includes cement treating subgrade and placing flex base. Expect delays due to daily lane closures. The speed limit is 50 mph in the work zone. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the road with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.
SH 243 Widening Project
· Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $6.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Crews will be performing minor work items including grading, vegetation, striping, and cleanup. The project iswidening the roadway from two to four lanes with a flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain improvements.
FM 1256 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $5.8 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Stabilization and minor cleanup activities continue on this project. Periodic single lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is widening and repaving the existing roadway and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
· Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $4.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Roadway rehabilitation and widening operations continue. Expect single lane two-way traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1653 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $3.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Roadway rehabilitation and widening operations continue. Expect single lane two-way traffic managed by flaggers and pilot car. The 5.5-mile project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1861 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Crews are installing underdrains along the edge of the road. Daily lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of pavement rehabilitation, widening the existing roadway, and improving drainage structures for safety.
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 3415 at Giladon Creek; CR 1903 at Mill Creek Relief; CR 2142 at Caney Creek
· Contractor: B & E Construction, Inc.
- Cost: $904,800.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Work continues on the CR 1903 Bridge at Mill Creek Relief and on the CR 3415 Bridge at Giladon Creek. Both roads are closed for the duration of construction. The project is replacing three county roadbridges in Van Zandt County.
----------------------------------------
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to continue hot mix overlay operations on FM 2088 and ditch maintenance on FM 515 and SH 37. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations.
Wood County construction projects updates:
County Road Bridge Replacement Project (New Project)
- Limits: CR 2790
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $350,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Work is underway to replace the bridge on CR 2790. The road is closed for the duration of construction.This project consists of replacing the bridge.
FM 1254 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: FM 1254 At Lake Fork Creek
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.
- Cost: $1.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
FM 1254 is closed at Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778. Detours are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The contractor continues substructure work for the new bridge. This project consists of replacing the bridge and approaches.
Loop 564 Overlay Project
- Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd.
- Cost: $5.77 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is performing hot mix paving operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project includes pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail, and pavement markings upgrades.
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
· Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $1.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Utility crews will be onsite relocating facilities. Crews will continue structure widening and installation of safety features along SH 182 and FM 1805 once utilities are relocated. Expect minor delays due to periodic single lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
----------------------------------------
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
· Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
· Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week.
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Thursday - inside lanes thru all three counties.
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Monday, Tuesday, Friday - outside lanes thru all three counties
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Frontage roads and ramps on Wednesday
· Guardrail Repairs: In all three counties;
· Tree Removal: On I-20 westbound in Gregg County
· Delineation Upgrades: Ongoing in all three counties
· Longline Operations: In Smith County
· Edge Repair: In Smith County
· Mowing Operations: In Smith and Van Zandt counties