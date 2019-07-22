Skip to content
KLTV Deals
Bounce TV
Ask the Expert
Grow Your Business
Teacher Tribute
Local Hero Salute
Home
News
Video
Weather
Sports
Community
Programming Schedule
Contests
About Us
Home
East Texas Now
Watch Live/Watch Newscasts
Big Red Box
See it, Snap it, Send it
News
National
State
Crime
Heroes Flight
A Better East Texas
7 Investigates
East Texas Ag News
Pet Project
Weather
Personal Forecast Emails
Lake Levels
Thundercall - Sign up today
Pollen Center
Project Tornado
Sports
Cowboys Camp
Local
National
The Red Zone
East Texas Kitchen
Main Dish
Side Dish
Desserts
On the Grill
Recalls
The East Texas Weekend
Traffic
TxDOT current road conditions
Traffic on the go
Gas Prices
Health
Community
Great Texas Balloon Race
Gift of Love
Power of Prayer
Restaurant Reports
Volunteer Central
Calendar
Programming Schedule
Contests
About Us
Send us a news tip
Meet the Team
Jobs
Download our apps
East Texas Idol 2019 Contest Rules
82
Currently in
Tyler, TX
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
RELATED CONTENT
East Texas Idol 2019 Contest Rules
Submit a video featuring yourself singing your favorite song for a chance to perform live! And one lucky finalist will receive a Silver Ticket to an American Idol judge's city!
By
KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published 51m at 4:57 PM
Farm Life Friday Hat Giveaway
June 6
June 6
ThunderCall Battery Extender Giveaway
November 19
November 19
Mark Said It Would! Umbrella Giveaway
September 16
September 16
Birthday Club
Each Good Morning East Texas Birthday Club member will receive on-air birthday greetings from the GMET team.
September 16
September 16