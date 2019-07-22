East Texas Idol 2019 Contest Rules

RELATED CONTENT

East Texas Idol 2019 Contest Rules

East Texas Idol 2019 Contest Rules

By 

KLTV Digital Media Staff

Published 51m at 4:57 PM
Mark Said It Would! Umbrella Giveaway

Mark Said It Would! Umbrella Giveaway

September 16
Birthday Club

Birthday Club

Each Good Morning East Texas Birthday Club member will receive on-air birthday greetings from the GMET team.
September 16