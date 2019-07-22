Downtown revitalization continues as two artists collaborate on ‘Wings of Tyler’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The artistic revitalization of downtown Tyler will soon take on a new look when two East Texas artists begin a new piece titled ‘Wings of Tyler.'
Wings of Tyler is a project that local artists Cassie Edmonds and Dace Kidd have been planning for the last two years.
“We’re really excited about the positivity and support that we’ve already seen,” said Edmonds. “We just kicked this off, we just got everything lined up.”
Wings of Tyler will be a mural on the exterior wall of a building leased by Edward Jones Investments on the southeast corner of Broadway Avenue and Erwin Street. The art will face west, which is Broadway Ave., just a few feet south of the downtown square.
According to the artists’ rendition, there will be five sets of wings painted at various heights and lengths along the wall, allowing individual or group photo opportunities. The wings will eventually be finished in Venetian mirror-glass.
The idea is to make the wall “the most photographed” spot in all of East Texas, Dace Kidd explained.
“Somebody can bring their pet, their kid, somebody disabled, groups of photos; two groups of people will be able to pose in front of the wings,” said Kidd.
“[The building owners] were amazingly responsive to this, and just said ‘let’s go for it,'" Kidd added.
“What makes this project more unique than any other, in my view, is that it really is two individual artists that came up with an idea during a vision for an art piece... and not relying on the city, or the state, or any special funding,” said Edmonds.
Although the two artists will work without the guidance of the city or county, that means funding the project largely falls on them. Because of this, Kidd said the pair have begun fundraising to help minimize costs.
“We’re doing something that has never been done in Tyler. Two artists are raising money that is not going to nonprofit; this is going to art," Kidd explained. “This is going to make our city more beautiful and special, and stand-out, and especially benefiting downtown and its revitalization.”
“I think it’s going to be a huge plus for Tyler,” Edmonds added. “It benefits Tyler, it benefits downtown, and can help make Tyler an even bigger [tourist stop] and even more beautiful place to come visit.”
The project is expected to take Edmonds and Kidd at least two months to complete.
The two artists hope to secure project sponsors to help maintain the Wings of Tyler well after the project is complete. If you’re interested in learning more about the project, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Dace Kidd at daceluciakidd@gmail.com.
