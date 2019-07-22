City of Tyler to consider bond funds to repair manhole covers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I’m standing at the corner of Chilton and Front street in Tyler where I’ve spotted several manholes sticking out of the ground. I’ve noticed that a lot of the vehicles that drive on them, jolt a little bit.
We’ve received some feedback from viewers who are concerned about the welfare of drivers and their cars.
One woman I spoke with says she’s seen one so large that if a motorcyclist drove on it, it could cause serious injury.
Tyler City Council will consider using bond funds to repair the manhole covers.
