City of Tyler to consider bond funds to repair manhole covers

By Brenna Burger | July 22, 2019 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 2:45 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I’m standing at the corner of Chilton and Front street in Tyler where I’ve spotted several manholes sticking out of the ground. I’ve noticed that a lot of the vehicles that drive on them, jolt a little bit.

We’ve received some feedback from viewers who are concerned about the welfare of drivers and their cars.

One woman I spoke with says she’s seen one so large that if a motorcyclist drove on it, it could cause serious injury.

Tyler City Council will consider using bond funds to repair the manhole covers.

