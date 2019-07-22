City council to revisit bringing rentable electric scooters to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When the Tyler City Council meets on Wednesday, council members will once again consider whether to bring rentable electric scooters to the downtown area.
In April, the measure was tabled for 60 days while the city explored best practices, such as ordinances, permits and licenses, desirable locations, citizens concerns, and public feedback, according to the city council agenda. The city also sent out a survey in June to downtown business owners to get their input.
Since revisiting the issue, Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler has recommended the city council prohibit Shared Active Transporation Systems (SATS), like the Blue Duck scooters, from operating on public roadways and sidewalks within the City of Tyler, according to the city council agenda.
The city council will consider Wednesday whether to prohibit SATS within the downtown area, or to agree to a 30-day pilot program.
Blue Duck Scooters approached city leaders in March for permission to place dozens of rentable, motor-assisted scooters around town. Customers would pay to rent the scooter and then leave it at the end of their route to be picked up later by Blue Duck employees.
Blue Duck Scooters is a Texas-based company that launched in San Antonio. The company has scooters in cities across the South.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.