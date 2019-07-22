City council to consider $2 million contract to repair, replace waterlines throughout Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council on Wednesday will consider whether to sign off on a more than $2 million project that would repair or replace waterlines throughout the city as part of an annual upkeep program.
For the past several years, the city has repaired or replaced waterlines under locations where road crews followed up with a similar asphalt overlay project. The idea began as a way to avoid digging up the freshly paved roads.
“This allows us to take care of any issues with utility lines that are in those areas so we don’t have to come back after the overlay is completed and cut that new pavement,” said Lisa Crossman, city engineer.
The project will replace two-inch waterlines in areas where streets are in need of resurfacing in the near future, according to the city council agenda, and additional waterlines would be included to close loops in those areas for reliability of the water system.
Crossman said several roads and streets have been named as prospective locations; however, plans will be finalized if the city council approves the contract.
“Generally, we put out flyers or door-hanger notifications, the contractor does that a couple of days before they actually start the work,” said Crossman. “The work is usually a day or two long; it generally does not take a lot of time to get any particular waterline done.”
Crossman added that traffic is not typically impacted on a major level; work crews tend only to close they lane that’s needed for repairs.
If you’d like to learn more about the project, please visit the City of Tyler’s website for the full city council agenda.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.