3 arrested after trooper finds 158 grams of meth during Gregg County traffic stop
Three people were arrested July 18 during a traffic stop in Gregg County. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | July 22, 2019 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 10:43 AM

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Three people were arrested during a July 18 traffic stop after a state trooper found 158 grams of meth during a search.

About 11:05 a.m. on July 18, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stooped a 2012 Hyundai on FM 1845 in Gregg County for a traffic violation.

According to a DPS news release, when the trooper searched the car, the driver was found to be in possession of narcotics paraphernalia. The trooper also found a zippered bag containing methamphetamine, along with three glass pipes and a portable digital scale.

From left: Corey Peele, Melody Hawthorne, and David Jowers were arrested during a traffic stop on July 18 in Gregg County. (Source: Gregg County Judicial Records) (Source: KLTV)

The driver, Cory Peele, 39, of Longview, and a passenger, Melody Hawthorne, 44, of Longview, were arrested. Both are charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Another passenger, David Jowers, 33, of Longview, was arrested and charged with evading arrest.

